Ukraine strikes Bryansk Chemical Plant with long-range storm shadow missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack against Russia on Tuesday, striking the Bryansk Chemical Plant with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

According to the statement, “a massive combined missile and air strike” involving air-launched Storm Shadow missiles successfully penetrated Russian air defenses. The operation was conducted jointly by Ukraine’s Air Force, Navy, Land Forces, and other military units, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The strike targeted the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, a facility that produces gunpowder, explosives, and rocket fuel components used in Russian ammunition and missiles. Ukrainian officials described the site as a “key facility” in Russia’s military-industrial complex. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, and the claims have not yet been independently verified.

The Bryansk Chemical Plant has been sanctioned by both the U.K. and the U.S. and was included in London’s September sanctions package. It has previously been targeted in attacks reportedly involving long-range ATACMS missiles.

The U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of 250–560 kilometers (155–349 miles), are designed for precision strikes on strategic targets and have been used by Ukraine in previous attacks on Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as occupied Crimea.

The latest strike came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities “may hold the indispensable key to peace.” Zelensky had earlier sought U.S. Tomahawk missiles during his Oct. 17 meeting with President Donald Trump, who declined in order to avoid escalating tensions with Russia.

Plans for a Trump–Putin summit have since collapsed, after Moscow rejected Washington’s proposal for a ceasefire and a freeze of current battle lines. “Russia continues to do everything to weasel out of diplomacy,” Zelensky said, adding that Moscow’s resistance to talks underscored the importance of Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities.

News.Az