Drone strike sparks fire at Russian oil depot in Penza

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza following a Ukrainian drone strike overnight on January 23, local authorities reported.

Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko said debris from a downed drone fell onto the depot’s territory, triggering the blaze. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and continue response operations. No casualties have been reported. Mobile data restrictions were temporarily introduced during the incident, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Penza is located around 545 kilometers from Ukraine’s northeastern border. In a separate incident, authorities in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast reported that debris from intercepted drones caused a fire at a residential home. No injuries were confirmed.

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that Russian energy infrastructure is considered a strategic target, arguing that such facilities support Russia’s military operations. Recent strikes on oil terminals in other Russian regions have also been reported, underscoring the ongoing escalation of long-range drone attacks.

News.Az