Drone strikes hit Oryol and Stavropol Krai in Russia

Explosions were reported in Russia’s Oryol city and Stavropol Krai overnight on December 4, following drone attacks. In Nevinnomyssk, a chemical plant—one of Russia’s largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers, ammonia, and raw materials for explosives—caught fire.

Residents in Oryol said multiple blasts shook the city, with windows reportedly damaged. Social media footage captured the explosions, though the exact targets remain unclear, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Nevinnomyssk Azot plant produces ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and other materials critical for fertilizers and explosives. Ukrainian forces have previously targeted the facility, citing its role in supporting Russia’s armed operations in Ukraine.

No official Russian statements have been released regarding the attacks.

