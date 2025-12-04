Russia strikes Odesa: Fires, damage, injuries reported - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Odesa on December 4, damaging an administrative building, high-rise residential buildings, and energy infrastructure.

Two residents were trapped in separate apartments due to the blast but were rescued by emergency services and handed over to medical personnel. Cars and nearby buildings were also affected by the explosions, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service and Odesa Regional Military Administration are monitoring the situation as authorities respond to the damage.

