Drone used for spraying pesticides on cotton field in Azerbaijan for first time

Drone used for spraying pesticides on cotton field in Azerbaijan for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was used for killing red spider mites by spraying pesticides on a cotton field planted using Chinese technology, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Agriculture.

This is the first time that a UAV has been used in Azerbaijan as a means of combating agricultural pests.

The operation was conducted by Etibar Ibrahimov, leading researcher at the laboratory for the control of diseases and pests of the national Research Institute of Crop Husbandry, and Zohrab Garibov, scientific worker at the Department of Plant Selection of the institute.

The aerial chemical pest control with the help of drones has already caught the interest of local farmers.

The soil surface of the cotton field, planted using Chinese technology, is covered with polyethylene, and watering is carried out with a drip method. Therefore, experts have concluded that it is better to use drones instead of heavy machinery.

News.Az

News.Az