Drones detect deadly virus in Arctic whales

Scientists are using drones to collect whale breath, or “blow,” revealing a highly infectious virus linked to mass strandings of whales and dolphins worldwide.

The virus, cetacean morbillivirus, spreads easily among whales, dolphins, and porpoises, causing severe disease and mass deaths. This is the first confirmation of the virus above the Arctic Circle, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Researchers say drone sampling is a game-changer, allowing stress-free monitoring of whale health and early detection of threats to marine life in rapidly changing Arctic ecosystems.

