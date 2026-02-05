Dublin bus crash kills 1, injures 3
Source: ABC News
A person has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a double-decker bus in central Dublin, Ireland, authorities said Thursday.
According to Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan, emergency crews responded to the scene and the injured are receiving medical treatment, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.
The incident happened on North Earl Street, a pedestrian-only area, near a street junction.
The police are treating it as a road traffic crash. Services were alerted just after 12:30 p.m. local time, and the area was cordoned off as investigations began.
By Faig Mahmudov