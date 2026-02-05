Dublin bus crash kills 1, injures 3

+ ↺ − 16 px

A person has died and three others have been taken to hospital following a collision involving a double-decker bus in central Dublin, Ireland, authorities said Thursday.

According to Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan, emergency crews responded to the scene and the injured are receiving medical treatment, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Bus crash in Dublin city center leaves one dead

Why a Delta transatlantic flight diverted safely to Dublin

Delta flight makes emergency landing in Dublin

Embraer plans production boost after surge in jet orders

The incident happened on North Earl Street, a pedestrian-only area, near a street junction.

The police are treating it as a road traffic crash. Services were alerted just after 12:30 p.m. local time, and the area was cordoned off as investigations began.

News.Az