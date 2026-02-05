Bus crash in Dublin city center leaves one dead

A bus collided with pedestrians in Dublin's city centre, resulting in one fatality and three others being hospitalized.

The crash, at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, was reported shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Photos from the scene showed a double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle surrounded by emergency services and Gardai.

Luas Green Line services are suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green due to the incident. Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament that a person has died.

