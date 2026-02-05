Somali president orders joint efforts to tackle severe drought

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has directed government agencies to prioritize emergency drought response and redirect the majority of their work and resources toward urgent humanitarian action.

"President Mohamud called on government leaders, Somali business communities, humanitarian organizations, and international partners to unite in supporting drought-affected communities and to intensify life-saving assistance to prevent further humanitarian consequences," the presidency said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, after Mohamud visited the National Emergency Operations Center of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) on Wednesday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

During the visit, SoDMA response teams briefed the president on areas most severely affected by the drought, outlining increasing displacement, environmental degradation, and reported loss of life.

The president directed the country's financial institutions to provide tax exemptions on all humanitarian aid and related services to accelerate relief efforts nationwide.

The directive follows the launch of the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) by his government and the United Nations agencies on Jan. 26. The plan seeks 852 million U.S. dollars to deliver essential services in the country.

The HNRP aims to assist 2.4 million Somali people in need of life-saving humanitarian and protection assistance, prioritizing support through principled, inclusive, and accountable humanitarian action.

Officials warned that the drought has reached an alarming level, with serious concerns that it could escalate into famine if immediate and coordinated interventions are not strengthened.

About 4.8 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2026, a reduction of 20 percent compared to 2025. The UN noted that this reflects a stricter needs definition rather than an improvement in conditions.

