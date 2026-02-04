Delta flight makes emergency landing in Dublin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Wednesday following reports of a medical emergency onboard.

The aircraft, operating as Delta flight DL234, was traveling from New York to Tel Aviv when the crew was forced to divert and land in Dublin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Around four hours into the flight, the crew transmitted a Squawk 7700 signal, indicating an emergency situation, and requested an immediate diversion due to a medical incident involving a passenger.

Because the aircraft was still relatively early in its transatlantic journey, it was carrying a large amount of fuel and was therefore required to perform a “heavyweight landing,” meaning it touched down at a higher-than-normal landing weight.

Emergency services were on standby at Dublin Airport, and paramedics transported the affected passenger to hospital upon landing.

Following the incident, the flight later resumed its journey, departing Dublin Airport at 5:03 a.m.

