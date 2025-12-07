Duke wins ACC Title 27-20, first outright crown since 1962

+ ↺ − 16 px

Duke shocked No. 16 Virginia with a 27-20 overtime victory to claim its first outright ACC Championship since 1962, News.Az reports, citing AP News. The dramatic win in Charlotte also stirred debate over College Football Playoff selections.

Quarterback Darian Mensah’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hasley on fourth down in OT sealed the historic win, while a late interception by Luke Mergott clinched it.

The Blue Devils, finishing with an 8-5 record, overcame the favored Cavaliers, who entered the game as ACC regular-season champions. Virginia’s hopes of a first College Football Playoff berth were dashed.

Coach Manny Diaz immediately campaigned for Duke’s inclusion in the 12-team playoff, arguing the ACC champion deserves a spot every season.



The victory marks a milestone for Duke, long known for basketball dominance, and adds a dramatic twist to the CFP race, potentially opening a spot for a second Group of Five team.

News.Az