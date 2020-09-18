Qarabag FC to hold next match in play-off round of Europa League in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Qarabag football club’s rival has been identified during the play-off round draw of the Europa League held on September 18.

Thus, Qarabag FC, which is the only representative club of Azerbaijan in the UEFA Europa League, will face the winner of the pair Legia Warsaw (Poland) & Drita (Kosovo) in the play-off round of the competition.

Qarabag will play the match of the play-off round of the Europa League at away, either in Poland or Kosovo, on October 1. There will not be a revenge match. The matches of the play-off round of the Europa League will be played based on the single-tie.

If Qarabag wins the match in this round, it will advance to the group stage of the Europa League. Then, the draw of the group stage of the Europa League will take place on October 2.

