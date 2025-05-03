Dust storm hampers travel in Kuwait with winds exceeding 60 km/h
A strong dust storm hit western Kuwait on Friday afternoon, leading the Meteorology Department to issue weather warnings as wind speeds surpassed 60 km/h.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation noted especially severe conditions in the Salmi area, with visibility dropping below 1,000 meters in open regions, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Open roads and highways were hit hardest, as strong gusts stirred up thick dust clouds, hindering travel and reducing visibility. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.
Maritime conditions also deteriorated, with wave heights reaching over six feet, adding to safety concerns as the storm was expected to persist into the evening.
Dust storms are common in Kuwait during seasonal transitions. As of late afternoon, no major injuries or infrastructure damage had been reported.