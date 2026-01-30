Dutch PM-elect rules out talks with Putin for now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rob Jetten, the incoming prime minister of the Netherlands, has ruled out any negotiations with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine, while unveiling a new government program that includes steadfast support for Ukraine.

Jetten said in an interview with AFP after the publication of his governing manifesto that he will not hold talks with Moscow, as there are currently "no indications" that Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"And as long as the aggression continues, we will continue our support for the Ukrainian people," he noted.

The 79-page manifesto, drafted after a week of tense negotiations between Jetten and his two coalition partners, states that the Netherlands will not stop supporting Kyiv.

"The fight in Ukraine is about the security of the whole of Europe," the document titled "Getting to Work" says.

"So we are continuing our own multi-year financial and military support and we will continue to argue for the use of frozen Russian assets," the manifesto states.

The new government also pledged to enshrine in law a minimum defence spending level of 3.5% of GDP, as demanded by US President Donald Trump.

The liberal party D66 was officially declared the winner of the elections in the Netherlands. However, parliament is highly fragmented and currently consists of 15 factions.

Earlier this week, the leaders of three Dutch political parties reached a coalition agreement that will enable them to form a minority government, which is unusual for the country.

