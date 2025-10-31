D66 wins Dutch election, Rob Jetten set to become youngest prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Netherlands is set for new leadership after the centrist D66 party secured the most votes in Wednesday’s general election. The win positions 38-year-old party leader Rob Jetten to become the country’s youngest-ever prime minister.

With nearly all ballots counted, D66 has pulled ahead of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV), ending a tense race that saw both parties briefly trading the lead. D66 captured around 18% of the vote, tripling its seats thanks to a pro-EU, liberal campaign and strong advertising push, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Jetten will now lead coalition talks — a process that often takes months in Dutch politics. With 150 seats in parliament, D66 will need at least three allies to form a majority government.

Official results will be finalized Monday, after overseas votes are tallied, and party leaders are expected to meet Tuesday to begin talks on the next government.

