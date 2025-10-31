D66 wins Dutch election, Rob Jetten set to become youngest prime minister
The Netherlands is set for new leadership after the centrist D66 party secured the most votes in Wednesday’s general election. The win positions 38-year-old party leader Rob Jetten to become the country’s youngest-ever prime minister.
With nearly all ballots counted, D66 has pulled ahead of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party (PVV), ending a tense race that saw both parties briefly trading the lead. D66 captured around 18% of the vote, tripling its seats thanks to a pro-EU, liberal campaign and strong advertising push, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Jetten will now lead coalition talks — a process that often takes months in Dutch politics. With 150 seats in parliament, D66 will need at least three allies to form a majority government.
Official results will be finalized Monday, after overseas votes are tallied, and party leaders are expected to meet Tuesday to begin talks on the next government.