Dutch PM voices concern over U.S. tariffs on EU goods

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Saturday expressed concern over a new U.S. decision to impose steep import tariffs on goods from the European Union (EU), News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The U.S. announcement of 30 percent tariffs on goods imported from the European Union is concerning and not the way forward," Schoof wrote on social media platform X.

"The European Commission can count on our full support," he added. "As the EU, we must remain united and resolute in pursuing an outcome with the United States that is mutually beneficial."

Schoof's remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington plans to impose a 30 percent import tax on EU exports starting Aug. 1.

