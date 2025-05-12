Eagles to face Cowboys in 2025 NFL kickoff game

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Philadelphia Eagles will launch the 2025 NFL season by facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, in the league’s annual Kickoff Game.

Jalen Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champions will take on a familiar foe in Dak Prescott and America's Team, but at an unfamiliar time, News.Az reports, citing NFL.com.

This will be the two sides' first September meeting since 2021 and their first Week 1 encounter since 2000 (an 41-14 Eagles win).

Philly was 2-0 against Dallas in 2024, outscoring its Prescott-less rivals, 75-13.

The NFL will unveil the entire 2025 schedule at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

News.Az