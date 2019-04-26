Earthquake hits Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Marmaris in Turkey’s Mugla Province, according to local media.

There were no casualties, but the earthquake caused panic among the local population.

“The outbreak lay at a depth of 6 kilometers. Tremors were also felt in the neighboring provinces,” according to local media reports.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and earthquakes occur quite often, leading to casualties. The most powerful fluctuations of the earth's crust in the country were noted in 1999 in the Marmara Sea region.

The magnitude of aftershocks then was 7.4. The earthquake caused the deaths of about 18,000 people.

