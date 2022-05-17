Economic integration, co-op ‘essential’ for sustainable socio-economic development: Turkish official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic integration and cooperation is of great importance for ensuring sustainable socio-economic development, said Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of Turkiye’s Grand National Assembly.

He made the comments on the 3rd General Congress of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) in Baku, Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Sentop stated Turkiye’s readiness to cooperate in this sphere.

The Turkish parliament speaker recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused deep social, economic and other problems on a global scale.

“We must also work together to solve the problems caused by the pandemic. Turkey supports the principle of multilateralism in this direction,” he said.

Sentop added that Turkiye provided assistance to 160 countries during the pandemic.

News.Az