Iran football chief refuses to speak to Canadian PM after “insulting” treatment

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The head of Iran’s football federation, Mehdi Taj, refused a request from Canadian officials to speak with Prime Minister Mark Carney after Iranian delegates were allegedly subjected to “insulting” treatment by border officers, according to the federation’s spokesman.

The incident resulted in Iran being the only absentee from the 211-member FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, with the entire delegation cutting short its visit and returning home. News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Amirmahdi Alavi, spokesman for the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), said the delegation faced hours of questioning and delays upon arrival in Toronto, which he described as disrespectful treatment.

“When they entered the country, the hosts held up the Iranian delegation for hours in a disrespectful manner,” Alavi told Iranian media.

He said Taj was asked what he described as an offensive question concerning one of Iran’s armed forces branches, in reference to Canada’s 2024 decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Alavi said Taj responded by stressing national unity, stating that Iran has “90 million members of the IRGC” who stand by the country.

He added that Taj travelled to Canada in his capacity as an AFC vice-president for sporting duties.

Alavi strongly rejected Canada’s characterisation of Iran’s security forces and made a series of political accusations against Western governments.

He said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström later contacted Taj during the delegation’s return via Istanbul, expressing concern over Canada’s handling of the situation.

According to Alavi, Taj criticised FIFA’s response, questioning whether the organisation could ensure the safety of officials and players at major events.

He also claimed Taj accused FIFA of being overly influenced by the United States.

Alavi said FIFA has since issued a letter expressing regret over the incident, criticising Canada’s conduct, and inviting Iran’s federation chief to a meeting on security guarantees for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He also claimed that a Canadian official acknowledged the situation had been influenced by what he described as misinformation from “Zionist-linked” media networks.

Press TV reported that tensions surrounding the incident, along with wider geopolitical disputes, have raised questions in Tehran over Iran’s participation in the 2026 tournament.

Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali has previously suggested the team could withdraw due to security concerns, saying “fundamentally, the conditions for participation do not exist”.

Iranian officials have also called for guarantees over the display of national symbols and the safety of players, media and supporters during the tournament.

Despite the tensions, Iran’s national team has continued training camps while domestic football activity has been disrupted for more than 40 days, according to Press TV.

News.Az