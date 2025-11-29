Economist stake sale draws heavy interest

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 27% stake in The Economist is attracting strong interest as the deadline for bids approaches, according to sources familiar with the process. More than a dozen wealthy individuals and media companies have signaled interest ahead of Friday’s cutoff.

The stake belongs to the Rothschild family, which is selling its share three years after the death of Evelyn de Rothschild, the former chairman of the publication. Founded in 1843, The Economist has nearly 1,000 shareholders, with the largest stake held by Exor, the Agnelli family’s investment group, at 43.4%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sale is uniquely complex due to strict governance rules designed to protect editorial independence, preventing any single buyer from gaining control. Opportunities to buy into major British media groups are increasingly rare, especially after regulators blocked foreign ownership in the Telegraph sale earlier this year.

The Economist continues to grow financially, reporting £170 million in revenue and £20 million in operating profit for the six months ending Sept. 30, 2025. One source said the sale could value the publication at around £800 million.

Media executives say ultra-wealthy buyers may be drawn not only to the brand’s profitability but also to the social influence it provides, with one describing ownership as “a key to elite circles.”

