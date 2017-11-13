Economy minister highlights high level of Azerbaijan- Brazil political ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil are at a high level.

Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced about this at a meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Santiago Luis Bento Fernandes Alcazar, the Economy Ministry told Trend.

Mustafayev also stressed the importance of raising the level of trade and economic ties.

The meeting participants noted that the memorandums of understanding signed between the countries in the spheres of trade and investment cooperation are important for expanding trade and economic ties.

Mustafayev brought to the attention of the envoy the possibilities of cooperation in the spheres of agriculture, tourism, sports and other spheres, the importance of establishing ties between entrepreneurs, the possibility of Brazil’s using the North-South transport corridor.

Noting that for Brazil Azerbaijan is a strategic country located between East and West, the ambassador highly appreciated the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and stressed the importance of the project in expanding transport links.

News.Az

