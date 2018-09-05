Yandex metrika counter

Economy minister: Next Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum to be held in Azerbaijan in September

  • Economics
  • Share
Economy minister: Next Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum to be held in Azerbaijan in September

“The next Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum will be held in Azerbaijan in September,” said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev.

He noted that the interregional forums play a crucial role in developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to AzerTag.



News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      