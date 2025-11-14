Ecuadorans to vote on foreign troops, constitutional reform amid rising violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ecuadorans will head to the polls on Sunday to vote on four key questions, including whether to allow the return of foreign military bases and to draft a new constitution that could expand the powers of President Daniel Noboa.

Nearly 14 million citizens are expected to participate in the vote, which addresses the country’s surge in drug-related violence and economic reforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One question concerns the presence of foreign military bases, banned since 2008. A “Yes” vote could pave the way for the return of U.S. forces to the Manta airbase, a former hub for anti-drug operations. Other proposals include ending public funding for political parties, reducing the number of lawmakers, and creating an elected body to draft a new constitution.

President Noboa, in office since November 2023, enjoys an approval rating of around 56 percent. He argues the current constitution, with more than 400 articles, is too long and contains “many errors,” though he has not specified which parts he seeks to change, raising concerns over potential consolidation of power.

Noboa has pursued an aggressive anti-drug strategy, deploying soldiers to streets and prisons, launching raids on cartels, and frequently declaring states of emergency. Despite these measures, Ecuador has recorded 4,619 murders in the first half of this year, the “highest in recent history,” according to the Organized Crime Observatory.

Supporters believe giving Noboa more authority is necessary to tackle crime, while critics warn his approach risks curbing rights and weakening judicial oversight. Experts expect potential constitutional changes could also affect the Constitutional Court and facilitate private-sector-led economic reforms.

