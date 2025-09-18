Egypt and Bahrain welcome adoption of Sweda roadmap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt and Bahrain welcomed the adoption of the roadmap for the situation in Sweida on Thursday, calling it an important step towards achieving stability, civil peace, and restoring Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tamim Khallaf said today:” Egypt welcomes the declaration issued at the conclusion of the tripartite meeting which included Syria, Jordan and the United States about the situation in Sweda governate”, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“It is an important step in the efforts aiming to restore stability in southern Syria, in a frame that restores Syria’s unity, sovereignty and its territorial integrity” he added.

He said that Egypt welcomes the efforts exserted to reach the roadmap and supports for every serious endeavor aiming to contain regional crises by comprehensive political approaches based on dialogue, respecting national sovereignty and people’s aspirations for safety and development.

Also, the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the announcement of the roadmap “as an important step” that contributes to consolidating civil peace and supporting security and stability in the region.

Bahrain Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X:” The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes the announcement by the Syrian Arab Republic of the roadmap which was achieved by Syria, Jordan and the United States to handle the crises in Sweida governate as an important step contributes to consolidating civil peace and supporting security and stability in the region.”

The ministry expressed Bahrain’s support for Syria sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and its support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving regional security and peace, and meeting the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for stability and sustainable development under the rule of law and institutions.

On Tuesday, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement announcing the adoption of a “roadmap regarding the situation in Sweida and the stability of southern Syria.”

News.Az