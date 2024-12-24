Egypt and Jordan foreign ministers hold talks on Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi stressed on Monday the importance of supporting Syria and respecting its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, News.az reports citing foreign media .

During a phone conversation, they highlighted the need for enhanced coordination between regional and international actors to support Syria's reconstruction efforts, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.They said this should be achieved through a comprehensive political process led and owned by the Syrians themselves, calling for ensuring the people's participation and protecting their rights.The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in Syria, with the Jordanian foreign minister briefing his Egyptian counterpart on the outcomes of his visit to Syria earlier in the day.Safadi held talks with Ahmad al-Shara, head of Syria's de facto governing group, in Damascus on Monday, with discussions focusing on Syria's political transition and broader regional security concerns.During the talk, Safadi condemned the recent Israeli incursion into the Syrian territory.In addition, Safadi reiterated Jordan's commitment to aiding Syria's reconstruction efforts, emphasizing that Jordan will encourage both regional and international partners to engage with Syria's emerging leadership.A statement posted by Jordan's Foreign Ministry on social media platform X further underscored Safadi's remarks, stressing that Syria's reconstruction is of strategic importance to both Jordan and the broader region.In the context of regional security, Safadi emphasized the significance of securing the 386-kilometer border shared by Jordan and Syria. He pointed to the ongoing challenges posed by terrorism, drug trafficking, and weapons smuggling along this frontier, stating that border should be stable and secure.Also on Monday, Abdelatty engaged in a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss the situation in Syria.Abdelatty emphasized the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, ensuring that its state institutions can effectively fulfill their roles.He underscored the necessity of implementing a comprehensive, Syrian-led political process that involves people from all walks of life to restore stability in the country.A militant alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group waged a major military operation from northern Syria on Nov. 27. It swept southwards, captured the capital Damascus, and overthrew former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government within 12 days.

