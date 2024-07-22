Egypt ready to exchange experiences with Azerbaijan within COP29 - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

I sincerely hope that relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan will continue to develop and flourish, the Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid said at an event dedicated to Egypt's National Day.

He noted that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited Baku in early 2023, and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Egypt last June. The two visits marked an important milestone in the development of the countries' bilateral relations and will make a great contribution to the development of Egyptian-Azerbaijani relations."I warmly congratulate Azerbaijan on this year's 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) as well as the World Urban Forum (WUF) in 2026, which Egypt will host this year," the Egyptian ambassador said.He also emphasized Egypt's readiness to continue cooperation and exchange of experience between the two countries in these important fields.To note, diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 27, 1992. The Egyptian Embassy in Baku has been functioning since April 1993, and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Cairo since January 1994.

