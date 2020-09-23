Egyptian media highlight Azerbaijan`s monuments destroyed by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Egyptian media have highlighted the Azerbaijani President`s remarks regarding the destruction of the historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijan`s territories occupied by Armenia. The President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev addressed a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Published by Qalyubiyenews, Alwataanemag, Egyptnewsonline, Rayetmisr”, Aldiplomasy and Ta7iamasr news websites, the Azerbaijan President`s remarks were accompanied by the photos of the historical and religious monuments in Azerbaijan`s occupied territories.

The news portals drew readers` attention to the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories, the ousting of more than one million Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands, Khojaly Genocide and destruction of the ancient mosques and churches, historical and religious monuments by Armenia. The websites said the provocations against samples of the ancient material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani nation were being realized at direct instructions of the Armenian leadership. "This proves that statements made by official Yerevan on cooperation with the Islamic countries are patently absurd”.

News.Az