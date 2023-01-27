Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Egyptian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

