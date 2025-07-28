Egyptian president urges Trump to end Gaza war amid "unbearable" crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Monday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "exert all efforts" to end the war in Gaza and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"I direct this special message to President Trump: Please, exert all efforts to end this war and allow the entry of aid," Sisi said in a televised speech to the nation.

"I am speaking today because the situation inside the Gaza Strip has become tragic and unbearable," he said, calling for the largest possible amount of aid to be delivered to Gaza, where he said people need 600 to 700 trucks of aid on normal days.

Sisi stressed that Egypt has been keen to positively participate with other mediators, the U.S. and Qatar, focusing mainly on three key points -- stopping the war, delivering aid, and releasing the hostages.

Israel and Hamas had held weeks of indirect negotiations in Qatar without a breakthrough. Israel on Thursday recalled its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after receiving Hamas's response to a new ceasefire proposal delivered by the mediators.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza, launched in October 2023 following a deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel, has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians.

News.Az