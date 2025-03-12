EIA maintains 2025 oil production forecast for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy has kept its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily oil production in 2025 unchanged, maintaining previous projections.

According to the EIA's March Short-term Energy Outlook, Azerbaijan is expected to produce 630,000 barrels of oil per day in 2025, consistent with the February forecast, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In the first quarter of 2025, oil production is projected to dip slightly to 600,000 barrels per day, down from the February forecast of 610,000 barrels per day. However, the second quarter is expected to see production return to 630,000 barrels per day, aligning with previous expectations.

For the third and fourth quarters of 2025, oil production is projected to increase to 640,000 barrels per day, remaining in line with the February forecast.

By comparison, Azerbaijan's oil production in 2024 averaged 600,000 barrels per day during the first quarter, with a slight dip to 590,000 barrels per day in the second and third quarters, before returning to 600,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Throughout 2024, liquid hydrocarbon production remained steady at around 600,000 barrels per day, according to EIA data.

News.Az