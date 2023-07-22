“Ekinchi” newspaper - a long way to go toward the modern Azerbaijan National Press (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Principle of freedom of speech and information, which is one of the main indicators of democracy, plays an exceptional role in the comprehensive development of states and peoples, and in the formation of societies.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries where freedom of speech is protected and the principle of press freedom is respected.

The national press of Azerbaijan dates back to the “Ekinchi” newspaper, founded by Hasan bey Zardabi, one of the prominent representatives of the enlightenment movement of his time, 148 years ago, on July 22, 1875.

"Ekinchi" laid the foundation for a truly democratic and people's press in the Azerbaijani language. This newspaper, only 56 issues of which were published, became the mirror of the people, the standard-bearer of Azerbaijani journalism.

Published in subsequent years by well-known representatives of intellectuals, such newspapers, and magazines as "Ziya", "Kashkul", "Shergi-rus", "Irshad", and "Molla Nasraddin" continued the traditions of "Ekinchi". The main purpose of these press bodies was the fight against ignorance, injustice, and educational activities.

The Azerbaijani press has gone through several stages on its rich and glorious path. During the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the foundations of a free press, a new approach to the ongoing events, were laid. The next stage covers the period after the occupation of the ADR by the Bolsheviks. 70 years of the 147-year history of the press are connected with the period of the communist dictatorship.

Starting from the second half of the 90s of the last centuries, the Azerbaijani press enters a new stage of development.

The foundations of this stage of development were laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev, who always highly appreciated press and carried out consistent activities aimed at developing freedom of the press and speech, strengthening the material and technical base of the media.

In general, the national leader signed more than 10 orders and decrees related to solving the problems of the press. In 1999, the law "On Mass Media" was adopted in accordance with international requirements. By order of Heydar Aliyev dated August 6, 1998, censorship was abolished in Azerbaijan.

The country pays great attention to the development of the media, freedom of the press and speech. President Ilham Aliyev signed important orders for the development of a free press, strengthening the material and technical base of the media, and improving the socio-economic conditions of journalists.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) was established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On deepening reforms in the field of media in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated January 12, 2021.

Two representatives of the Azerbaijani press became victims of Armenian terror. On June 4, 2021, a vehicle transporting journalists filming the liberated territories after the end of the Patriotic War was blown up by an anti-tank mine near the village of Susuzlug, Kalbajar district. As a result, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, AZTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and deputy representative of the head of the Executive Power of the Kalbajar district for the rural administrative district of Susuzlug, Arif Aliyev, were killed, and four more were injured.

On June 14, President Ilham Aliyev awarded Abishov Siraj Abish oglu, Aliyev Arif Agalar oglu, and Ibrahimov Maharram Ali oglu posthumously with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland.

Events for the wide celebration of the anniversaries of the national press in the country, the provision of one-time assistance to the media, the strengthening of social protection for media workers, as well as orders to award journalists with honorary titles for merits in the development of the national press are also an integral part of caring for the media and their employees.

Note that "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution" Global Media Forum is held on July 22-23, on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and in connection with the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.

