Eldar Mahmudov's assistant arrested

Former Azerbaijani National Security Minister Eldar Mahmudov's cousin was arrested.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures Vugar Mahmudov, assistant to dissolved National Security Minister Eldar Mahmudov, who was investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office for Serious Crimes, was involved in the case as an accused person and was arrested, law enforcement agencies told APA.



The first news about Vugar Mahmudov’s arrest was reported by haqqin.az

