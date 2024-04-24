Electric buses to hit the roads in Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shusha will become the first city in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to operate electric buses, said Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district.

He made the remarks while speaking at a conference held on the sidelines of “COP 29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” Forum in Lachin city, News.Az reports.

He noted that the buses are produced in Ganja in collaboration with Belarusian partners.

“Four such buses have already arrived in Shusha. They have proven themselves well in the local mountainous landscape and will be launched next month,” he emphasized.

