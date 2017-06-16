Electric taxis begin operating in Turkey’s Istanbul city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Electric taxis began operating in Turkey’s city of Istanbul, the Turkish TRT Haber channel reported June 16.

According to TRT Haber, at present, 60 electric taxis are operating in Istanbul as a whole.

The number of electric taxis can be increased up to 2,000 in the future.

The electric taxis are expected to start to operate in Turkey’s capital of Ankara in the coming months.

All taxis will be replaced with electric vehicles in the taxi fleets of Istanbul and Ankara till late 2018.

To obtain a license for operating a taxi in Istanbul is one of the most expensive types of licenses. In particular, 1.750 million liras are required to obtain such a license.

News.Az

News.Az