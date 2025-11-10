Eleven dead after Rohingya migrant boat sinks near Thailand-Malaysia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven people have been confirmed dead after a boat carrying Rohingya migrants sank near the Thailand-Malaysia border, Malaysian authorities said Monday. About 70 people were believed to have been on board the capsized vessel.

Another boat carrying 230 passengers remains unaccounted for, with Malaysian authorities reporting 13 survivors so far, mostly Rohingya. Thai officials have recovered four bodies, including two children, adding to the seven found by Malaysia’s maritime agency, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rohingya, fleeing persecution, conflict, and hunger in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and refugee camps in Bangladesh, frequently attempt dangerous sea journeys to Malaysia and Indonesia. Since January, over 5,100 Rohingya have made such voyages, with nearly 600 reported dead or missing, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency said air and sea assets from both Malaysia and Thailand are being deployed to locate survivors. Director Romli Mustafa said the search could last up to seven days. He added that some passengers had transferred from another boat shortly before the tragedy.

“This coordinated effort with Thailand ensures good communication and information sharing, which will support our search operations at sea,” Mustafa said.

