Eleven Iranian vessels break through US naval blockade after MoU, Iran says

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Eleven Iranian vessels have so far successfully broken through what Tehran describes as a US naval blockade, an informed source told Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to the source, eight vessels have sailed through international waters from Iran’s territorial waters, while three others entered Iranian waters after the blockade was lifted under an agreement between Tehran and Washington, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

The secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) confirmed earlier this week that Tehran and Washington had finalised the text of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending what it described as an “imposed war,” bringing an immediate and permanent halt to US-Israeli hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

News.Az