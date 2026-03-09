Saudi Aramco begins reducing oil output

Saudi Aramco has begun reducing production at two of its oilfields, according to two sources, after disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz intensified amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It was not immediately clear which oilfields were affected or how much production had been reduced.

Aramco declined to comment on the reported cuts.

The company has also been rerouting some crude shipments to the Red Sea port of Yanbu as tensions continue to affect shipping routes in the Gulf.

Several of Saudi Arabia’s neighbouring countries, which have also faced attacks in recent days, have likewise reduced oil output.