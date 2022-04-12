Elman Rustamov dismissed from post of central bank board member

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft decision of the Milli Majlis (parliament) on the dismissal of Elman Rustamov from the post of a member of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) was discussed at a plenary session on Tuesday.

Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, provided information about the draft decision, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and approved.

Rustamov was relieved of his post as a member of the Board and as the chairman of the Central Bank.

News.Az