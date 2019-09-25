Elmar Mammadyarov held meeting with President of Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN GA, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Vuk Jeremić, the President of the Center for International Relati

At the meeting, the President of CIRSD informed the Foreign Minister about the activities of the Center. The sides had a broad exchange on the possible ways of cooperation and joint activities between CIRSD and Azerbaijani think-tank organizations. Regional and global security issues were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

