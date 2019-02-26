Elmar Mammadyarov meets Deputy FM of North Macedonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the sidelines of his working visit to UN Geneva, Foreign Minister ElmarMammadyarov met with Andrej Žernovski, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ministry of Foreign

During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia. The importance of exchanging mutual visits for further development of relations was underlined.

Furthermore, the sides stressed the importance of holding business forums to boost economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

The sides also discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere.

News.Az

News.Az