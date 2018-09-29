Elmar Mammadyarov meets his counterparts from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Senegal and Sultanate

Elmar Mammadyarov meets his counterparts from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Senegal and Sultanate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with his counterparts from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Republic of Senegal and Sultanate of Oman on in New York.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal Sidiki Kaba and the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah on 28 September in New York on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meetings, the sides discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation agenda and exchanged views on developing cooperation within international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az