Elmar Mammadyarov meets Paolo Grimoldi, the head of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE PA

Elmar Mammadyarov meets Paolo Grimoldi, the head of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met Paolo Grimoldi, the head of the Italian Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly within his visit to Milan.

At the meeting, the issues related to the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, the opportunities for developing cooperation in various fields of economy, the interparliamentary relations between the two states, and cooperation within the OSCE PA have been discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the role of Azerbaijan in the region, the globally important projects initiated and realized by Azerbaijan, particularly the Southern Gas Corridor, settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, as well as the other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az