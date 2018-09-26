Elmar Mammadyarov participates at the next meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held on 26 September in New-York on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

In his speech made at the meeting, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be settled on the basis of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, which is the main body of the UN responsible for maintenance of global peace and security. The Minister, referring to the article 25 of the UN Charter stressed the necessity of implementation of the Security Council resolutions both on the occupied Azerbaijani territories and Jammu and Kashmir dispute by all member states.

According to the UN Security Council resolution No.39 (17 January 1948) and No.47 (21 April 1948) on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, as well as the resolutions dated 13 August 1948 and 5 January 1949 adopted by the UN Commission on India and Pakistan, the final status of the Jammu and Kashmir region should be defined through voting of all people of the region under the auspices of the United Nations.

OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was established in September 1994 according to the decision of the OIC 7th extraordinary ministerial meeting in Islamabad. Azerbaijan joined the Group in 2013. Currently, together with Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Niger are members of the Group.

News.Az

News.Az