Elon Musk donates $75 million to boost Trump campaign

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk donated around $75 million to his pro-Donald Trump campaign group America PAC over a three-month period, federal disclosures show.

Musk, the boss of Tesla, SpaceX and social media site X, formally endorsed Trump in July after the Republican candidate survived an assassination attempt, News.Az reports.The billionaire also joined him on stage at the beginning of the month in Pennsylvania, when the former president returned to the site in Butler where the attempt was made on his life.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5.Initially, Joe Biden was expected to represent the Democratic Party, but following a disappointing performance in a June debate against Trump, there was increasing pressure for him to withdraw from the race. On July 21, Biden officially stepped aside and endorsed Harris, whose candidacy was later confirmed by delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

