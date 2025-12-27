Elon Musk envisions economy without poverty or work

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has outlined a bold vision for the global economy, suggesting humanity may soon enter a “post-scarcity” era where poverty ends and work becomes optional.

In a recent social media post, Musk said that “applied intelligence” — a combination of artificial general intelligence (AGI) and autonomous robotics — could drive double-digit economic growth within 12–18 months and potentially triple-digit growth within five years. He describes this as the dawn of an “intelligence age,” replacing the industrial age with unprecedented abundance, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk explains that AI can scale like software and, when combined with robotics such as Tesla’s Optimus, could drastically reduce labor costs to near the cost of electricity. This could lead to rapid, cheap production of goods and services, fundamentally transforming global economies.

While critics note that physical limits, supply chains, and regulatory hurdles make Musk’s timelines ambitious, his vision raises an important question: in a future where human labor is no longer the primary driver of value, how will society distribute wealth fairly?

News.Az