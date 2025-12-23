Elon Musk hints at UAE rollout date for Tesla FSD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has indicated that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) system could be launched in the United Arab Emirates as early as January.

Musk made the comment on social media in response to a question, saying the technology could “hopefully” be available in the country soon, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

His remarks helped boost Tesla shares, which reached an intraday record before closing higher on optimism over the potential UAE rollout.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not a fully autonomous system. The advanced driver-assistance feature assists with tasks such as steering, braking, lane changes, navigating city streets, and parking.

Drivers must remain alert at all times, keep their hands ready, and take control whenever needed. Responsibility for the vehicle stays with the driver. If launched, FSD (Supervised) would allow Tesla vehicles in the UAE to assist with highway driving, urban navigation, and parking under driver supervision. This could be particularly relevant for daily commuting in cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where traffic congestion is common. Musk’s comments followed his recent visit to the UAE, where he met senior officials and posted positive remarks about the country online. No regulatory approval timeline has been announced, and Tesla has not yet confirmed an official launch date. Any rollout would be subject to local rules and road safety requirements.

