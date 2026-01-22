Elon Musk forecasts a robot-dominated future at Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Africa-born tech billionaire made his debut at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alps, where he told attendees that robots will outnumber humans and AI will eventually surpass human intelligence.

World's richest person Elon Musk made his first appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, predicting robots will eventually outnumber humans and offering to solve human ageing, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief spoke with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in a change of tack for the tech billionaire who has previously dismissed the world's top annual political and business gathering as elitist and boring.

Fink opened the session by instructing the audience to applaud more enthusiastically for Musk. "That was not a large applause. Start again," the BlackRock chief said.

Musk began with a joke about US President Donald Trump's territorial ambitions, referencing a peace summit. "And I was like, is that piece? A little piece of Greenland. A little piece of Venezuela," he said to limited laughter.

He also repeated his claim about extraterrestrial life. "I'm often asked: 'Are there aliens among us?' And I say, I am one, but they don't believe me. If anyone would know if there were aliens among us, it would be me."

Musk also told the audience that AI and robotics would trigger an unprecedented economic explosion. "We will actually make so many robots and AI that they will actually saturate human needs," he said. "My prediction is that there will be more robots than people." Musk said Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots would perform simple tasks in factories by the end of this year and more complex industrial work within 12 months. "Who wouldn't want a robot to, assuming it's very safe, watch over your kids, take care of your pets?" Musk asked.

