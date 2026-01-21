Elon Musk hints at buying Ryanair amid feud with airline CEO

Late on Monday, Musk launched a poll on X, the social media platform he owns, asking his followers whether he should purchase Ryanair and “restore Ryan as their rightful ruler,” News.Az reports, citing DW.

The poll attracted over 900,000 participants, with the majority voting “Yes.”

Ryanair has not issued any immediate comment regarding Musk’s poll or the potential acquisition.

Musk has floated the idea of buying Europe's largest airline Ryanair for a few days now.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Buy Ryan Air and restore Ryan as their rightful ruler</p>— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) <a href="https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/2013315607253655621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 19, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The billionaire's suggestion comes after he locked horns with the Irish airline's chief executive O'Leary over the use of wifi on flights.

In an interview with Irish radio Newstalk, O'Leary refused to use Musk's Starlink satellite internet system to equip his planes with wifi.

The airline boss estimated that it would cost nearly $250 million (€213 million) a year as the aerial antenna would drag on the aircraft, burning more fuel.

Ryanair's passengers would also not want to pay for internet usage, O'Leary added.

"What Elon Musk knows about flights and drag would be zero ... I frankly wouldn't pay any attention to anything Elon Musk puts on that cesspit of his called X," he said.