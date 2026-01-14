Ryanair slashes Brussels flights over new passenger tax

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryanair will cut around 10% of its flights at Brussels South Charleroi Airport in response to a new €3 passenger tax taking effect from April, the airline said on Wednesday.

CEO Michael O’Leary said the move will remove roughly 1.1 million seats from Charleroi’s annual traffic base of about 10.5 million, adding that the carrier will continue reducing capacity unless the Belgian government reverses the tax, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Irish low-cost airline is Europe’s largest by passenger numbers and has repeatedly opposed new levies across EU markets, arguing they push ticket prices higher and dampen demand.

News.Az